People's Leasing Debenture Issue Draws Strong Investor Demand, Rs. 10 Billion Target Oversubscribed

People's Leasing & Finance PLC, one of Sri Lanka's leading non-bank financial institutions, has announced that its latest debenture issue targeting Rs. 10 billion was oversubscribed, reflecting robust investor confidence in the company's financial standing.

Strong Market Response

The company disclosed the outcome of the fundraising exercise through an official filing with the stock market, confirming that demand from investors exceeded the total amount sought. As part of the issue, People's Leasing had initially offered 50 million listed, rated, subordinated, unsecured, redeemable debentures to the public.

The oversubscription signals a positive reception from both retail and institutional investors, underlining sustained appetite for fixed-income instruments issued by well-established financial entities in Sri Lanka's recovering capital market.

Allotment Basis Announced

Following the closure of the issue, the company announced the basis of allotment to successful applicants, a standard procedure undertaken when a public issue attracts subscriptions beyond the amount on offer.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Capital Markets

The successful oversubscription of the debenture issue comes at a time when Sri Lanka's financial sector continues to rebuild investor trust following a period of broader economic turbulence. A strong turnout for a corporate debt instrument of this scale is widely regarded as an encouraging indicator of returning market confidence.

People's Leasing & Finance PLC operates as a subsidiary of People's Bank and remains one of the largest finance companies in the country by assets.