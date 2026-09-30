Mano Ganesan Urges Saudi Crown Prince to Show Clemency for Condemned Sri Lankan Anojan Sivarasa

Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) Leader Mano Ganesan has formally appealed to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, seeking clemency for Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa, who is currently facing a death sentence in the Gulf kingdom.

A Plea Across Borders

Ganesan, a prominent Tamil political figure in Sri Lanka and former cabinet minister, directed his appeal personally to the powerful Saudi leader, urging the Crown Prince to exercise compassion and spare the life of the young Sri Lankan.

The appeal underscores the growing concern within Sri Lanka's Tamil community and broader civil society over the fate of Anojan Sivarasa, whose case has drawn increasing attention in recent weeks.

A Life Hanging in the Balance

Anojan Sivarasa is a Sri Lankan Tamil national currently imprisoned in Saudi Arabia and awaiting execution. His situation has prompted urgent calls from political leaders and human rights advocates for intervention at the highest levels of government.

Ganesan's direct appeal to Mohammed bin Salman reflects the seriousness of the situation, as conventional diplomatic channels are often considered insufficient when time is of the essence in capital punishment cases.

Calls for Government Action

The TPA leader's move also serves as an implicit call to the Sri Lankan government to step up its own diplomatic efforts on behalf of its citizen. Sri Lanka has in the past sought clemency for nationals facing execution abroad, particularly in Middle Eastern countries where capital punishment is carried out for a range of offences.

Securing the life of a Sri Lankan citizen must be treated as an urgent national priority, and every available diplomatic avenue must be pursued without delay.

The appeal highlights the vulnerable position of Sri Lankan migrant workers and nationals abroad, many of whom find themselves entangled in complex legal systems with limited access to adequate legal representation or consular support.

Wider Implications

Cases such as that of Anojan Sivarasa serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Sri Lankan citizens working and living in the Middle East, where cultural, legal, and linguistic barriers can place individuals at severe disadvantage within the justice system.

Advocacy groups have long called on the Sri Lankan government to establish stronger protective frameworks for its nationals overseas, particularly in countries that retain and actively use the death penalty.

As the appeal reaches the desk of one of the world's most influential leaders, the family of Anojan Sivarasa and those championing his cause will be watching closely, hoping that an act of clemency will ultimately prevail.

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