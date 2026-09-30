Sajith Accuses Government of Cherry-Picking Data to Mislead Public on Socio-Economic Reality

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has levelled serious accusations against the government, alleging that it is deliberately manipulating the presentation of national data to project a misleadingly positive image of Sri Lanka's current socio-economic conditions.

Premadasa made the remarks in response to a Socio-Economic Data report jointly issued by the Department of Census and Statistics and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, arguing that the document fails to reflect the true state of affairs facing ordinary Sri Lankans.

Selective Use of Data Under Fire

The opposition leader charged that authorities had handpicked favourable statistics while omitting figures that would paint a far grimmer picture of the country's situation. He contended that this approach amounts to a deliberate effort to mislead the public rather than offer a transparent and honest assessment of national conditions.

According to Premadasa, the government has selectively included certain data points in the report in an attempt to create a falsely beautiful picture of the country's situation.

The allegation raises fresh questions about the credibility and impartiality of official statistical reporting at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate the aftermath of its worst-ever economic crisis, with many citizens still struggling with the cost of living and diminished public services.

Opposition Calls for Transparency

Premadasa's criticism underscores growing tension between the government and opposition over how economic recovery is being communicated to the public. The opposition has consistently argued that headline indicators of improvement do not capture the hardship still endured by a significant portion of the population.

The joint report by two of the country's most authoritative statistical bodies had been presented as a comprehensive overview of Sri Lanka's socio-economic landscape, making the opposition's pushback particularly pointed.

As Sri Lanka moves through its IMF-backed recovery programme, debates over data transparency and accountability are expected to remain central to the political discourse in the months ahead.