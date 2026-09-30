Kirindiwela Tragedy: Elderly Man Kills Wife Before Taking Own Life

A deeply troubling incident has shaken the Kirindiwela area after a 76-year-old man allegedly took the life of his 75-year-old wife before dying by suicide at their home.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the elderly couple, whose bodies were discovered at their residence in the Kirindiwela area.

Police have confirmed that preliminary findings suggest the man killed his wife before ending his own life, though a full investigation is currently underway to establish the precise sequence of events and any possible motive behind the tragic incident.

The deaths have left the local community in a state of shock, as such incidents involving elderly couples are rare in the area.

Kirindiwela Police are handling the case, and post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted to provide further clarity on the cause of death of both individuals.

Authorities Urge Public Awareness

Sri Lankan authorities and mental health advocates continue to stress the importance of community support networks for the elderly, who can often face isolation, deteriorating health, and psychological distress without adequate care or intervention.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or mental health difficulties, please reach out to the Sri Lanka Sumithrayo helpline at 011-2696666, which provides free and confidential support.

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