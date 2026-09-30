Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath Holds Talks With UN Secretary-General Guterres at UNGA81

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, has met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

High-Level Engagement on the World Stage

The bilateral meeting, held on the margins of the high-profile annual UN gathering, provided an opportunity for Minister Herath to engage directly with the world's top diplomat on matters of significance to Sri Lanka and the broader international community.

The encounter marks a notable moment in Sri Lanka's diplomatic outreach as the country continues to rebuild its international standing following the economic crisis of recent years. Participation at UNGA81 underscores Colombo's commitment to active multilateral engagement at the highest levels.

Sri Lanka's Multilateral Agenda

As Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath has been tasked with steering Sri Lanka's foreign policy priorities, which include strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships, supporting debt restructuring efforts through international institutions, and reaffirming the country's role as a constructive member of the global community.

The UNGA session, held annually in New York, brings together heads of state, foreign ministers, and senior officials from across the globe, offering a vital platform for bilateral discussions alongside the formal proceedings of the General Assembly.

Further details regarding the specific agenda items discussed between Minister Herath and Secretary-General Guterres are expected to be released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in due course.