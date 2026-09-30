Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe Faces Court Over Alleged Misuse of State Funds

A legal case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe concerning the alleged misuse of public funds during an official visit to London is scheduled to be taken up in court today.

The case centres on claims that state resources were improperly utilised in connection with the former head of state's trip to the United Kingdom, raising questions about the accountability of senior officials when travelling abroad at public expense.

Background to the Case

Wickremesinghe, who served as Sri Lanka's President before leaving office, has been facing mounting legal scrutiny in the post-presidential period. The London visit in question has drawn attention from legal authorities who contend that the expenditure involved may have constituted an improper use of government funds.

The scheduling of today's hearing marks a significant step in proceedings that have attracted considerable public interest, particularly given the country's ongoing economic recovery and heightened sensitivity around the responsible use of state resources.

Public and Legal Significance

Cases involving alleged financial misconduct by former leaders carry particular weight in Sri Lanka, where calls for greater transparency and accountability in public office have grown louder in recent years following the country's severe economic crisis.

Legal observers will be closely watching the proceedings as they unfold, with many Sri Lankans eager to see whether those who held the highest offices of state are held to the same legal standards as ordinary citizens.

Further details are expected to emerge as the case is heard before the relevant judicial authorities today.

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