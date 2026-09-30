Life After the IMF Programme: What Sri Lanka Must Do When Bailout Support Ends in 2027

As Sri Lanka's International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme approaches its scheduled conclusion in March 2027, questions are mounting over what lies ahead for the island nation's economy. The IMF has now outlined the critical steps Sri Lanka must take to sustain its hard-won recovery and stand on its own financial footing once the programme expires.

The Road to Economic Independence

The IMF has made clear that the end of the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement does not mark the end of Sri Lanka's economic obligations. Rather, it represents a transition point — one that demands continued discipline, structural reform, and sound fiscal management to ensure the gains made during the programme are not reversed.

Officials from the fund have stressed that Sri Lanka must maintain the momentum of reform well beyond the programme's lifespan. This includes preserving fiscal consolidation, strengthening revenue collection, and ensuring debt remains on a sustainable trajectory.

Key Priorities Identified by the IMF

Maintaining a credible and consistent fiscal surplus to keep public debt under control

Continuing structural reforms to improve the efficiency and transparency of state-owned enterprises

Strengthening the independence and operational capacity of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Building up foreign exchange reserves to a level sufficient to withstand future external shocks

Advancing anti-corruption measures and improving governance standards across public institutions

Sustaining Investor Confidence

One of the central concerns flagged by the IMF is the need for Sri Lanka to retain the trust of international investors and creditors. The country's ability to access global capital markets at reasonable rates will depend heavily on whether it is seen as committed to the reform agenda — even after the external pressure of an IMF programme is removed.

Sustaining the reform momentum beyond the programme period is essential for locking in the economic stability that Sri Lanka has worked so hard to achieve.

Debt Restructuring Must Be Completed

The IMF has also underscored the importance of finalising Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process before or around the time the programme concludes. Outstanding negotiations with bilateral and commercial creditors must be resolved in a manner consistent with the debt sustainability targets agreed upon under the EFF.

Any slippage on these commitments, the fund has warned, could undermine the credibility of the entire recovery effort and jeopardise Sri Lanka's prospects for a return to stable, self-sufficient economic growth.

A Defining Moment for Sri Lanka

For a country that plunged into its worst economic crisis in decades just a few years ago — marked by fuel shortages, medicine scarcities, and widespread public unrest — the post-2027 period will be a defining test of institutional resilience and political will.

Economists and policy analysts have long cautioned that the real challenge for Sri Lanka is not surviving the IMF programme, but sustaining the discipline required once the programme's guardrails are removed. How the government navigates this transition will shape the economic wellbeing of Sri Lankans for years to come.