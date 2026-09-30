Fuel Subsidy and Vehicle Import Surcharge Helped Tame Inflation, Says Central Bank Governor

Central Bank Credits Policy Measures for Easing Price Pressures

Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor has credited the government's fuel subsidy scheme and the surcharge imposed on vehicle imports as key policy tools that have helped bring inflation under control, even as price levels continue to hover above the Central Bank's upper target band.

Inflation Still Elevated Despite Progress

The Governor acknowledged that inflation has remained above the Central Bank's upper band since July, signalling that the battle against rising prices is far from over. However, he emphasised that without the intervention measures put in place by the government, the situation could have been considerably worse for ordinary Sri Lankans.

Role of the Fuel Subsidy

The fuel subsidy introduced by the government has played a significant role in cushioning consumers from the full impact of global energy price fluctuations. By reducing the cost burden on households and businesses that rely heavily on fuel for daily activities and production, the subsidy has helped prevent a more severe pass-through of energy costs into broader consumer prices.

Vehicle Import Surcharge as an Inflation Tool

The surcharge placed on vehicle imports was also highlighted as an effective demand-side measure. By making imported vehicles more expensive, the policy helped reduce foreign exchange outflows while simultaneously dampening demand-driven inflationary pressure in a segment of the economy that had historically placed significant strain on the country's import bill.

Outlook Remains Cautious

Despite these positive signals, the Central Bank chief urged caution, noting that sustained vigilance is necessary to bring inflation firmly within the target range. Analysts and policymakers alike continue to monitor global commodity prices, exchange rate movements, and domestic supply conditions as critical factors that will shape Sri Lanka's inflation trajectory in the months ahead.

The comments from the Central Bank Governor come at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a delicate economic recovery, with authorities striving to balance growth objectives against the need to maintain price stability for the country's population.