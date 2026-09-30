Court of Appeal Throws Out Dilith Jayaweera's Writ Petition in Contempt Case

The Court of Appeal has dismissed without hearing a writ petition filed by parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera, in a case connected to a contempt of court matter.

The petition, which challenged a determination that had been made against the MP, was rejected by the court without proceeding to a full hearing, marking a significant legal setback for the outspoken media mogul turned politician.

Petition Dismissed at Threshold

The Court of Appeal's decision to dismiss the writ petition without entertaining arguments signals that the bench found insufficient grounds to proceed with a substantive review of the challenge brought before it.

Writ petitions of this nature are typically filed when a party seeks to have a higher court review or overturn a determination made by a lower court or tribunal. The dismissal at this stage suggests the court was not satisfied that the petition met the necessary legal threshold to warrant further examination.

Background

Dilith Jayaweera, who serves as a member of parliament and is widely known for his prominent role in Sri Lanka's media industry, had sought relief through the writ jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal in connection with a contempt of court determination.

The dismissal leaves the original determination intact, and Jayaweera may need to consider further legal avenues if he wishes to continue challenging the matter.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the contempt determination and any subsequent legal steps by Jayaweera's legal team are expected to emerge in the coming days.

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