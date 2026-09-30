ADB Grants $100 Million Loan to Strengthen Youth Employment and Skills Training in Sri Lanka

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a landmark $100 million loan aimed at transforming skills development and expanding employment opportunities for young people in Sri Lanka, marking a significant boost to the island nation's efforts to address youth unemployment and workforce readiness.

A Strategic Investment in Sri Lanka's Future Workforce

The funding, approved by the Manila-based multilateral lender, is designed to strengthen vocational training systems and equip Sri Lankan youth with the practical skills needed to compete in both local and international job markets. The initiative comes at a critical time as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following one of the most severe financial crises in its modern history.

Youth unemployment has remained one of the most pressing socioeconomic challenges facing Sri Lanka, with many young people lacking access to industry-relevant training and pathways into stable employment. The ADB loan is expected to directly address these structural gaps within the country's education and technical training landscape.

What the Loan Is Expected to Deliver

Modernisation of vocational and technical education institutions across the country

Improved alignment between skills training programmes and labour market demands

Enhanced employment pathways for disadvantaged and marginalised youth

Strengthened public and private sector partnerships in workforce development

Broader Economic Significance

The approval reflects the ADB's continued confidence in Sri Lanka's reform trajectory and its commitment to supporting the country's human capital development. By investing in youth skills, the loan is expected to contribute to long-term productivity gains and help reduce the country's dependence on low-skilled labour exports.

Equipping young Sri Lankans with relevant, market-driven skills is essential not only for individual economic mobility but for the broader sustainable recovery of the national economy.

Sri Lanka has been working closely with international financial institutions, including the ADB and the International Monetary Fund, as part of a broader stabilisation and reform programme. This latest loan adds to a growing portfolio of development financing directed at rebuilding the country's economic foundations from the ground up.

Officials are expected to outline the implementation roadmap for the programme in the coming weeks, with rollout anticipated to begin prioritising regions with the highest concentrations of unemployed youth.