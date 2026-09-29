Supreme Court Orders Former Minister Fowzie to Pay Rs. 6.6 Million and Issue Public Apology

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has ruled against former Minister A.H.M. Fowzie, finding that he violated the fundamental rights of an individual by misusing a state vehicle for personal purposes.

Court Orders Compensation and Public Apology

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has directed Fowzie to pay a compensation of Rs. 6.6 million to the aggrieved party. In addition to the financial penalty, the former minister has been ordered to publish a formal apology in newspapers, marking a firm stance by the judiciary against the misuse of state resources by public officials.

Misuse of State Property at the Centre of the Case

The case centred on allegations that Fowzie, during his tenure as a minister, had used a vehicle belonging to the state for his own personal benefit rather than for official government duties. The Supreme Court determined that this conduct amounted to a violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner.

A Message to Public Officials

The ruling sends a clear and strong message to current and former public officials regarding the misuse of government property and the accountability that comes with holding public office. Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has underscored that those entrusted with state resources must exercise that trust responsibly and within the bounds of the law.

The requirement to publish a public apology in newspapers is considered an unusual and notable element of the judgment, reflecting the court's intent to ensure public acknowledgement of the wrongdoing beyond a mere financial settlement.