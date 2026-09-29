India's Top Diplomat Sounds Alarm Over Looming Global Food Crisis

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has issued a stark warning that the world may be heading towards a severe food crisis in the months ahead, raising concerns that could have significant implications for nations across Asia, including Sri Lanka.

A Warning the World Cannot Ignore

Speaking with evident urgency, Minister Jaishankar cautioned that the global food supply chain faces mounting pressures that could trigger a crisis of considerable magnitude in the near future. The senior Indian diplomat, widely regarded as one of Asia's most prominent foreign policy voices, stressed that the situation demands immediate international attention and coordinated action.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which has already endured the painful consequences of an economic crisis that led to severe shortages of essential goods, any deterioration in global food supplies could prove particularly damaging. The island nation remains vulnerable to fluctuations in international commodity markets, and a major food crisis abroad would inevitably be felt on the shelves of local supermarkets and in the daily lives of ordinary Sri Lankans.

A Growing Global Concern

Jaishankar's warning comes at a time when several intersecting factors are placing enormous strain on global food production and distribution, including:

Ongoing geopolitical conflicts disrupting key grain-exporting regions

Erratic weather patterns and climate-related agricultural disruptions

Rising fuel and fertiliser costs affecting farming operations worldwide

Supply chain bottlenecks that continue to hamper food distribution networks

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has warned that the world could face a major food crisis in the coming months, urging the international community to act before the situation worsens.

India's Role in Regional Food Security

As one of the world's largest producers and exporters of rice, wheat, and other staple commodities, India's perspective on global food security carries considerable weight. New Delhi's policy decisions regarding food exports directly impact countries in South Asia and beyond, making Jaishankar's remarks all the more significant for regional governments and policymakers.

Sri Lankan authorities and agricultural planners would do well to heed this warning and take proactive steps to strengthen domestic food production, diversify import sources, and build adequate buffer stocks to shield the population from any potential global supply shocks in the months to come.

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