Sri Lanka Cricket Mourns Loss of Legendary National Curator Godfrey Dabare at 62

Sri Lanka's cricketing fraternity is in mourning following the passing of former national curator Godfrey Dabare, who died at the age of 62. Dabare made an indelible mark on Sri Lankan cricket through his dedicated service as a pitch curator, shaping the playing surfaces that hosted some of the island nation's most memorable international matches.

A Life Devoted to the Game

Godfrey Dabare served Sri Lanka Cricket as a national curator, a role that placed him at the heart of the country's cricketing infrastructure. Though often working behind the scenes, curators like Dabare play a crucial role in determining the character and quality of cricket pitches, directly influencing the outcome and spectacle of matches played on home soil.

His expertise and commitment to his craft earned him deep respect within Sri Lanka's cricketing circles, where he was widely regarded as a knowledgeable and passionate servant of the game.

Tributes Pour In

News of Dabare's untimely death has prompted an outpouring of grief from players, officials, and cricket lovers across Sri Lanka. His contributions to the sport extended beyond the boundary ropes, as his meticulous preparation of pitches helped lay the groundwork for countless victories on Sri Lankan soil.

The Sri Lankan cricketing community is expected to pay its respects to a man who gave so much of his life to the sport, often without the recognition afforded to those who play in front of the cameras and crowds.

A Void Difficult to Fill

The passing of Godfrey Dabare at such a relatively young age leaves a significant void in Sri Lanka Cricket's administrative and technical landscape. His institutional knowledge and hands-on experience with local pitching conditions represented an invaluable asset to the national setup.

Lanka Newspapers extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Godfrey Dabare during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.