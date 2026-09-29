Rupee Weakens Further as US Dollar Selling Rate Climbs to Rs. 335 at Commercial Banks

The Sri Lankan rupee has continued its downward trend against the US dollar, with commercial banks across the island recording an increased selling rate of Rs. 335 as of today, the 29th.

Rupee Loses Ground at Commercial Banks

Currency watchers and the general public alike are feeling the pressure as the local currency edges further into depreciation territory. The latest figures from commercial banks confirm that the dollar selling rate has risen compared to the previous trading day, adding to concerns over the stability of the rupee in the near term.

The selling rate reflects the price at which banks sell US dollars to customers, meaning Sri Lankans looking to purchase foreign currency for travel, education, or business transactions will need to spend more rupees than before to obtain the same amount in dollars.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

The fluctuation in exchange rates has a wide-ranging impact on everyday life in Sri Lanka, particularly in the following areas:

Importers face higher costs when settling payments in US dollars, which can translate into increased prices for goods on the local market.

Sri Lankans studying or working abroad may find remittances and foreign payments more expensive.

Businesses reliant on dollar-denominated transactions may experience tighter profit margins.

On the other hand, exporters and those receiving remittances from overseas stand to benefit from a weaker rupee, as their foreign earnings convert to a higher rupee value.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka continues to navigate a challenging economic landscape following the financial crisis of recent years. While the country has made strides under its IMF-supported recovery programme, exchange rate volatility remains a key concern for policymakers, businesses, and ordinary citizens alike.

Members of the public are advised to check with their respective banks or licensed money changers for the most up-to-date buying and selling rates before conducting any foreign currency transactions, as rates can shift throughout the trading day.