NDB Bank Fraud Swells to Rs 13.6 Billion as Deloitte Wraps Up Forensic Investigation

A major financial fraud uncovered at Sri Lanka's National Development Bank (NDB) has grown to a staggering Rs 13.6 billion, as global auditing firm Deloitte moves toward completing its forensic investigation into the scandal, according to the latest disclosures surrounding the case.

Scale of the Fraud

The revelations mark one of the most significant banking fraud cases Sri Lanka has seen in recent years, with the total figure now confirmed at Rs 13.6 billion. The sheer scale of the loss has raised serious concerns among investors, regulators, and the broader financial community about internal controls and oversight mechanisms within the country's banking sector.

Deloitte's Forensic Probe

NDB Bank engaged Deloitte, one of the world's leading professional services firms, to conduct a thorough forensic examination of the fraudulent activity. The probe is understood to be in its final stages, with investigators working to establish the full extent of the financial damage, identify those responsible, and trace how the funds were misappropriated over time.

The findings of the forensic report are expected to be critical in determining the next steps, including any legal action that may follow against individuals implicated in the scheme.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Banking Sector

The NDB fraud comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its broader economic recovery following the unprecedented financial crisis of 2022. Confidence in the stability and integrity of financial institutions remains a key concern for both domestic and foreign investors.

NDB Bank is one of Sri Lanka's prominent licensed commercial banks.

The Rs 13.6 billion fraud figure represents a substantial sum relative to the bank's overall financial position.

Regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, are expected to scrutinise the case closely.

What Happens Next

Once Deloitte submits its final forensic report, authorities are expected to act swiftly. The findings could pave the way for criminal investigations and prosecutions, as well as regulatory action against the bank if supervisory failures are identified. NDB Bank itself is likely to face mounting pressure from shareholders and the public to demonstrate accountability and to strengthen its internal risk management frameworks going forward.

As details continue to emerge, the case is being closely watched as a test of Sri Lanka's capacity to hold financial institutions and their stakeholders accountable for large-scale misconduct.