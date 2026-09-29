Attorney General Moves Court of Appeal to Enforce Prison Sentence Against Gnanasara Thera

The Attorney General has filed a motion before the Court of Appeal seeking an order to enforce the prison sentence previously imposed on Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, in a significant legal development that has drawn widespread public attention.

Background to the Case

Gnanasara Thera, the outspoken leader of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation, has been a controversial figure in Sri Lanka's post-war religious and political landscape. He had previously been sentenced to prison following a conviction by the courts, a ruling that sparked considerable debate across the country regarding the rule of law and accountability for public figures.

Attorney General's Application

The Attorney General's decision to approach the Court of Appeal underscores the state's position that the sentence handed down must be duly carried out in accordance with the law. By formally petitioning the appellate court, the AG's Department is seeking judicial intervention to ensure that the enforcement of the sentence is not left unaddressed.

Wider Implications

This legal move is being closely watched by legal experts, civil society groups, and members of the public, many of whom have long called for equal application of the law regardless of an individual's religious standing or public prominence.

The case involves a prison sentence previously imposed by a lower court against Gnanasara Thera.

The Attorney General is now seeking the Court of Appeal's intervention to enforce that sentence.

The matter is expected to attract further attention as proceedings continue.

The Court of Appeal is yet to issue its ruling on the Attorney General's application. Further developments in this case are expected to be closely followed by legal observers and the broader Sri Lankan public alike.