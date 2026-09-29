Four Illegal Homemade Firearms Seized in Dematagoda Raid, Young Suspect in Custody

A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody following a police raid in the Dematagoda area during which four locally manufactured firearms were discovered, authorities confirmed.

Officers uncovered the illegal weapons during the targeted operation, raising fresh concerns about the circulation of homemade guns in the capital's suburbs.

Locally Made Weapons a Growing Concern

The seizure of four locally fabricated firearms highlights an ongoing challenge faced by law enforcement agencies across Sri Lanka, where illegally assembled weapons continue to surface in police operations. Such weapons, often crude in construction but nonetheless dangerous, pose a serious threat to public safety.

The Dematagoda area, located within the Colombo district, has previously been the focus of police attention in connection with criminal activity, and this latest arrest underscores the continued vigilance of local law enforcement in monitoring high-risk zones.

Suspect Remanded Pending Further Inquiry

The arrested individual, aged 23, is currently in police custody as investigations into the origin of the weapons and any possible criminal network behind their manufacture or distribution are carried out.

Police have not ruled out further arrests as the inquiry progresses. Authorities are expected to produce the suspect before a magistrate in due course.

Sri Lanka Police have urged members of the public to report any information relating to illegal weapons or suspicious activity to their nearest police station.

Related Video