Dubai Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled as Woman Nabbed at Bandaranaike International Airport

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after she was found allegedly attempting to smuggle 916 grams of gold into Sri Lanka from Dubai, authorities confirmed.

Suspect Intercepted at Airport

The suspect was apprehended by customs and security officials during routine checks at BIA, where the undeclared gold was discovered concealed on her person. The haul, weighing 916 grams, is believed to have been transported from Dubai without proper declaration to Sri Lankan customs authorities.

A Persistent Problem at Sri Lanka's Main Gateway

Gold smuggling through the Bandaranaike International Airport has remained a persistent challenge for Sri Lankan law enforcement. The Dubai route, in particular, has frequently been exploited by individuals attempting to bring undeclared precious metals into the country, depriving the state of significant customs revenue.

Weight of gold seized: 916 grams

Age of suspect: 38 years

Point of origin: Dubai

Location of arrest: Bandaranaike International Airport

Legal Action Underway

The arrested woman is currently in the custody of the relevant authorities, and legal proceedings are expected to follow in accordance with Sri Lanka's customs and import regulations. Officials have reaffirmed their commitment to cracking down on smuggling attempts at the country's primary international entry point.

Passengers arriving from overseas are reminded that undeclared gold and other valuables above permitted limits are subject to seizure, and those found in violation of customs laws face arrest and prosecution.

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