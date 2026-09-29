DMASL Holds Talks With President Dissanayake to Shape Sri Lanka's Digital Future and Global Summit Plans

The Digital Marketing Association of Sri Lanka (DMASL) has held a high-level meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss strategies for strengthening the country's digital ecosystem and to outline plans surrounding the upcoming Digital Summit Asia 2026.

A Strategic Conversation at the Top

The meeting brought together senior representatives of the DMASL and the President to explore how Sri Lanka can position itself as a leading digital economy within the Asian region. Discussions centred on building a more robust and inclusive digital landscape across the island, with a focus on sustainable growth and innovation-led development.

Digital Summit Asia 2026 on the Horizon

A key highlight of the discussions was the forthcoming Digital Summit Asia 2026, an event expected to draw significant regional and international attention to Sri Lanka's growing digital ambitions. The summit is anticipated to serve as a major platform for dialogue between industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators from across Asia.

The engagement reflects a growing recognition at the highest levels of government that digital transformation is central to Sri Lanka's economic recovery and long-term competitiveness.

DMASL's Role in Driving the Agenda

As the country's foremost body representing the digital marketing industry, the DMASL has been at the forefront of advocating for policies and initiatives that support the expansion of Sri Lanka's digital sector. The association's direct engagement with the President signals an increasingly collaborative relationship between the private sector and the government on matters of digital policy.

Strengthening Sri Lanka's overall digital infrastructure and ecosystem

Positioning the country as a regional hub for digital innovation

Planning and promoting the Digital Summit Asia 2026

Encouraging public-private partnerships in the digital space

The meeting is seen as a positive step toward aligning national policy with the evolving demands of the global digital economy, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to attract investment and build local talent in the technology and digital marketing sectors.