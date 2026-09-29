Former NTC Chairman Renuka Perera Released on Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

Former National Transport Commission (NTC) Chairman Renuka Perera has been granted bail by a Sri Lankan court after being remanded in connection with allegations of irregularities in the issuance of documents, sources confirmed.

Background of the Case

Perera, who previously served as the head of the state body responsible for overseeing the country's national transport sector, was taken into custody following investigations into alleged corrupt practices during his tenure. The case centers on claims that official documents were issued through irregular and potentially unlawful processes under his watch.

Bail Granted by Court

After being held on remand, the former NTC Chairman appeared before court and was subsequently granted bail, allowing him to remain free while legal proceedings continue. The court's decision to grant bail does not constitute an acquittal, and the case is expected to proceed through the judicial process in the coming weeks.

Wider Concerns Over Public Sector Accountability

The arrest and remand of a senior public official of Perera's standing has once again drawn attention to ongoing concerns surrounding corruption and misuse of authority within Sri Lanka's state institutions. Anti-corruption advocates have long called for greater transparency and accountability among those entrusted with the management of public sector bodies.

The National Transport Commission plays a critical role in regulating bus transport services across Sri Lanka, and any allegations of misconduct within the organisation are considered matters of significant public interest.

Further hearings in the case are expected to be scheduled, and authorities are anticipated to continue their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged irregularities.

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