Ceylon Chamber Steps Up Disaster Preparedness Push With Latest Business Continuity Workshop

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has taken another significant step in its ongoing effort to bolster resilience across Sri Lanka's private sector, completing the latest instalment of its Business Continuity Management (BCM) workshop series this week.

Building a More Resilient Private Sector

The workshop forms part of a continuing programme designed to equip businesses with the tools, frameworks and strategies needed to maintain operations in the face of unexpected disruptions — whether caused by natural disasters, economic shocks or other crises.

The initiative directly supports national-level disaster preparedness goals, reflecting a broader recognition that the private sector plays a critical role in Sri Lanka's overall resilience and recovery capacity.

Why Business Continuity Matters

Business Continuity Management is increasingly regarded as an essential discipline for organisations of all sizes. At its core, BCM helps companies identify potential threats, assess their impact, and put in place practical plans to ensure key functions can continue during and after a crisis.

Minimising operational downtime during emergencies

Protecting employees, assets and supply chains

Maintaining customer confidence and service delivery

Supporting faster national economic recovery after disasters

Part of a Broader Commitment

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has been consistent in championing this cause, running the BCM workshop series as a sustained, long-term engagement with the private sector rather than a one-off event. Each successive workshop builds on previous sessions, gradually deepening participants' understanding and practical preparedness.

The programme underscores the Chamber's position that a well-prepared private sector is not only good for individual businesses, but is a vital pillar of national stability and economic security.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex economic environment, initiatives such as this are seen as increasingly important in ensuring that businesses can withstand future shocks and continue contributing to the country's recovery and growth.

Further details on upcoming BCM workshops and how businesses can participate are expected to be made available through the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce in the coming weeks.