CSE and GGGI Open Applications for Free Technical Support on Green and Sustainable Bond Listings

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) have jointly launched a call for applications, inviting prospective issuers of Green, Social, Sustainable, and Sustainability-Linked (GSS+) bonds to apply for technical assistance from GGGI.

What the Initiative Offers

Under this collaborative programme, eligible applicants will receive dedicated technical support from GGGI to help them navigate the process of listing GSS+ bonds on the CSE. The initiative is designed to lower barriers for organisations seeking to access sustainable finance through Sri Lanka's capital markets.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and works towards longer-term development goals, sustainable finance instruments such as GSS+ bonds have emerged as a critical tool for channelling investment into environmentally and socially responsible projects. The availability of technical assistance is expected to encourage a broader range of issuers — including corporates, financial institutions, and state entities — to consider tapping into this growing segment of the market.

About the Organisations Involved

The Colombo Stock Exchange serves as the primary securities exchange in Sri Lanka, facilitating the listing and trading of a wide range of financial instruments. The Global Green Growth Institute is an international organisation dedicated to supporting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, with a particular focus on developing and emerging economies.

How to Apply

Prospective GSS+ bond issuers who wish to benefit from GGGI's technical assistance are encouraged to submit their applications through the formal process announced by the CSE and GGGI. Interested parties are advised to contact the CSE directly for full eligibility criteria and application details.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in deepening Sri Lanka's sustainable capital markets ecosystem and aligning domestic financial activity with global environmental and social standards.

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