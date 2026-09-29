Sri Lanka's Premier AI Expo and Conference Kicks Off in Colombo

Sri Lanka's landmark artificial intelligence event, the Sri Lanka AI Expo and Conference 2026, officially got underway on Tuesday at the Monarch Imperial in Colombo, marking a significant milestone in the country's growing engagement with cutting-edge technology.

A Gathering of Technology Minds

The high-profile event brought together technology professionals, industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers under one roof, reflecting the increasing importance of artificial intelligence in shaping Sri Lanka's economic and digital future.

Colombo once again positioned itself as a regional hub for technology dialogue, with the Monarch Imperial providing the backdrop for what is expected to be one of the most significant tech-focused gatherings the island has hosted in recent years.

AI Takes Centre Stage

The expo and conference format offered attendees a dual experience — combining an exhibition floor showcasing the latest AI-driven products and solutions with a structured conference programme featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions, and presentations from leading voices in the field.

The event underscores a broader shift in Sri Lanka's technology landscape, as businesses, government institutions, and startups alike increasingly look to artificial intelligence as a driver of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage.

Growing Momentum for Tech in Sri Lanka

Industry observers have noted that events such as the AI Expo and Conference play a crucial role in accelerating Sri Lanka's digital transformation journey, creating valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking, and investment attraction.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries globally — from healthcare and finance to agriculture and education — Sri Lanka's participation in this technological wave is being watched closely by both local and international stakeholders.

The Sri Lanka AI Expo and Conference 2026 is expected to continue over the coming days, with further sessions and exhibitions planned throughout the event's duration.

Related Video