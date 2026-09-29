Sri Lanka Launches 122 Metro Buses for Colombo While Expanding Service Plans to Jaffna, Kandy and Galle

A major upgrade to public transportation in Sri Lanka took shape on Thursday as 122 brand-new Metro buses were officially introduced to serve commuters across seven routes in the Western Province, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to modernise its urban transit network.

Colombo's New Metro Fleet Takes to the Roads

The launch ceremony, held on the 29th, signalled the beginning of a new chapter for Colombo's public transport landscape. The 122 Metro buses will operate across seven designated routes within the Western Province, offering residents a more reliable, comfortable and efficient means of daily travel throughout the capital region.

Authorities expressed confidence that the expanded fleet would ease the chronic traffic congestion that has long plagued Colombo's road network, while also providing a higher standard of service compared to conventional bus options currently available to the public.

Plans to Extend Services Beyond Colombo

In a development that will be welcomed by commuters across the island, officials also announced plans to extend Metro bus services to three major cities outside the Western Province — Jaffna in the north, Kandy in the central highlands, and Galle in the south.

The planned expansion reflects the government's broader ambition to bring modernised public transport services to provincial cities, reducing the disparity in transport quality between Colombo and the rest of the country.

A Step Towards a Transformed Public Transport System

The introduction of the Metro bus fleet is widely seen as part of a larger national push to overhaul Sri Lanka's ageing public transport infrastructure. Commuters in cities such as Jaffna, Kandy and Galle, who have long contended with overcrowded and irregular bus services, stand to benefit considerably from the proposed rollout.

Transport sector observers note that consistent implementation and proper route management will be critical to ensuring the long-term success of the initiative, both in Colombo and in the provinces earmarked for future expansion.

Further details regarding the timelines and operational arrangements for the Jaffna, Kandy and Galle routes are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as planning progresses.

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