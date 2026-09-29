Cabinet Greenlights Rs. 40.65 Billion Diesel Subsidy Package to Ease Fuel Costs for Three Months

Sri Lanka's Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs. 40.65 billion to provide price relief on both Auto Diesel and Industrial Diesel, offering much-needed breathing room for consumers and industries over the next three months.

A Significant Commitment to Fuel Affordability

The decision signals the government's intent to shield Sri Lankan households, transport operators, and industrial businesses from the full burden of global fuel price pressures. By absorbing a portion of the cost through this substantial funding allocation, authorities aim to keep diesel prices at manageable levels during the relief period.

Who Stands to Benefit?

Private and commercial vehicle owners who rely on Auto Diesel for daily transport

Industrial operators dependent on Industrial Diesel to power machinery and production facilities

The broader public, who benefit indirectly through stabilised costs of goods and services linked to fuel-dependent supply chains

Wider Economic Implications

Diesel remains one of the most widely used fuels across Sri Lanka, powering everything from buses and lorries to factories and generators. Any significant fluctuation in its price tends to ripple across the economy, affecting transport fares, food prices, and manufacturing costs.

The Cabinet's approval of this relief package reflects a broader effort to protect ordinary Sri Lankans from the cascading economic impact of elevated fuel prices.

The three-month window provided by this relief measure is expected to give both consumers and businesses a period of relative stability, even as the government continues to navigate the complexities of Sri Lanka's post-crisis economic recovery.

Further details regarding the implementation of the relief scheme and the specific pricing adjustments are anticipated to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming days.

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