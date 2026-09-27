Rain and Thundershowers Expected Across Multiple Regions Today

Sri Lankans should brace for unsettled weather conditions on Sunday, with the Department of Meteorology forecasting several spells of showers and thundershowers across a number of areas throughout the day.

Forecast Issued This Morning

The weather advisory, issued at 5.30 a.m. on 27 September 2026, warns that multiple shower spells are expected to affect several parts of the island during the course of the day. Residents in affected regions are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Stay Prepared

Members of the public are encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop. Those travelling or engaged in outdoor activities should plan accordingly and seek shelter during periods of heavy rain or thunderstorm activity.

Thundershowers can bring with them the risk of strong winds, lightning, and localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. Authorities typically urge caution during such weather events to minimise risk to life and property.

Further updates are expected to be issued by the meteorological authorities as the day progresses.

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