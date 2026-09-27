Amana Bank Expands Island-Wide Reach with New Self Banking Centre in Eravur Pattu

Amana Bank has taken another step in broadening its presence across Sri Lanka, inaugurating its 49th Self Banking Centre in Eravur Pattu, reinforcing the institution's commitment to making financial services more accessible to communities island-wide.

Growing Network Reaches the East

The newly opened facility in Eravur Pattu marks a continued push by Amana Bank to extend its self-service banking infrastructure beyond major urban centres, bringing convenient, round-the-clock banking solutions to residents in the region. The addition of a 49th Self Banking Centre signals steady and deliberate growth for the institution as it works to serve an ever-widening customer base.

Serving the Community

Self Banking Centres play a crucial role in providing customers with essential financial services outside of traditional banking hours. For residents of areas such as Eravur Pattu, where access to full-service bank branches may be limited, such facilities offer a practical and reliable alternative for everyday transactions.

The expansion reflects Amana Bank's broader strategy to deepen its footprint in underserved regions of Sri Lanka, ensuring that more communities benefit from modern banking conveniences without the need to travel long distances.

A Milestone in Amana Bank's Expansion

The opening of the 49th Self Banking Centre is a notable milestone for Amana Bank as the institution continues to scale its network across the country. With each new addition, the bank strengthens its position as one of Sri Lanka's growing financial service providers, catering to a diverse and geographically spread customer base.

Industry observers note that the expansion of self-service banking infrastructure is an increasingly important aspect of financial inclusion efforts in Sri Lanka, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where conventional branch access remains limited.