Hilton Yala's Senior Ranger Earns Prestigious South African Field Guide Qualification

A senior ranger from Hilton Yala Resort has taken a significant step in elevating the standard of wildlife guiding in Sri Lanka, having successfully completed one of southern Africa's most respected field guide qualifications.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Wildlife Tourism

Sanka Abeysinghe, Senior Ranger Specialist at Hilton Yala Resort, has earned the FGASA NQF Level 2 Field Guide qualification — a credential issued by the Field Guides Association of Southern Africa (FGASA), widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence in professional wildlife guiding.

The achievement marks a notable moment not only for Hilton Yala Resort but for Sri Lanka's broader wildlife tourism sector, as such internationally recognised qualifications remain rare among local guiding professionals.

What the Qualification Represents

The FGASA NQF 2 certification is a rigorous, competency-based qualification that assesses a field guide's knowledge of ecology, animal behaviour, guest safety, and interpretive guiding skills. It is widely respected across the global safari and ecotourism industry and is pursued by professionals operating in some of the world's premier game reserves.

By completing this programme in South Africa, Abeysinghe gained direct exposure to internationally established guiding standards and had the opportunity to connect with experienced wildlife professionals from across the region.

Raising the Bar at Yala

Hilton Yala Resort, situated on the edge of one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated national parks, has long positioned itself as a premium destination for wildlife enthusiasts. The resort's investment in developing its ranger team through world-class training reflects a commitment to delivering exceptional and responsible wildlife experiences to guests.

Yala National Park is home to one of the highest densities of leopards in the world, along with elephants, sloth bears, crocodiles, and a rich diversity of birdlife — making expert guiding an essential part of any visitor's experience.

With qualifications such as Abeysinghe's now informing on-the-ground expertise, guests at Hilton Yala can expect guiding that meets global standards while remaining deeply rooted in the unique ecology of Sri Lanka's wilderness.

Related Video