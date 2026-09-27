Ceylon Tobacco Company Recognises Commercial Excellence at Annual Pinnacle Awards 2026

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (CTC) marked another milestone in its corporate calendar by hosting the prestigious Pinnacle Awards 2026, a flagship ceremony dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievement across its Commercial function.

Honouring Top Performers

The annual event brought together high achievers from within CTC's commercial division, recognising individuals who demonstrated exceptional performance and contributed significantly to the company's business objectives over the past year.

The Pinnacle Awards have become an established tradition within CTC, serving as a key platform to acknowledge the dedication and results-driven efforts of the company's commercial workforce. The ceremony reflects the organisation's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and rewarding those who go above and beyond in their roles.

Commitment to Excellence

As one of Sri Lanka's most prominent publicly listed companies, CTC has long placed emphasis on recognising talent and sustaining high performance standards across its operations. Events such as the Pinnacle Awards are seen as instrumental in motivating staff and reinforcing the company's broader commercial strategy.

The awards ceremony underscores CTC's continued investment in its people, acknowledging that sustained business success is driven by the individuals who power its commercial engine on the ground every day.