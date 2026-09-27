Australia to Tour Sri Lanka for First ODI Series in Over a Decade

A Rare Cricketing Occasion Awaits Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is set to host Australia for a One Day International series in what promises to be a rare and exciting occasion for local cricket fans, with the two cricketing nations preparing to face off in a format they have not contested on Sri Lankan soil for well over a decade.

A Welcome Return to Sri Lankan Shores

The Australian cricket team's visit marks a significant moment for Sri Lankan cricket, as ODI series between these two nations on home soil have been few and far between in recent years. The series is expected to draw considerable attention from fans across the island, who will be eager to see their national side take on one of the sport's traditional powerhouses in the 50-over format.

What to Expect

The series presents a major opportunity for Sri Lanka's ODI squad to test themselves against top-tier international opposition ahead of future global tournaments. For Australia, the tour offers valuable exposure to subcontinental conditions — something that has historically proven challenging for visiting sides.

The series represents a rare Australian ODI tour to Sri Lanka

Local conditions, including spin-friendly pitches, are expected to play a significant role

Both sides will be looking to use the series to strengthen their ODI credentials

Significance for Sri Lankan Cricket

Hosting a major cricketing nation like Australia is always a boost for Sri Lankan cricket both on and off the field. The series is anticipated to generate strong ticket sales and television viewership across the country, providing a welcome boost to the sport's profile at a time when Sri Lanka Cricket continues to rebuild its standing on the international stage.

Further details regarding match venues, dates, and squad selections are expected to be confirmed and announced by the respective cricket boards in due course.

Related Video