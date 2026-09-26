WindForce Clinches Winning Bids for 28MW Battery Energy Storage Projects in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan renewable energy company WindForce has secured winning bids for battery energy storage projects totalling 28 megawatts (MW), marking a significant step forward in the country's push to modernise its power infrastructure and expand clean energy capacity.

A Milestone for Renewable Energy Storage

The successful bids represent a notable achievement for WindForce, one of Sri Lanka's leading players in the renewable energy sector. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are considered a critical component of modern power grids, enabling the effective management of electricity generated from intermittent renewable sources such as wind and solar.

By securing these projects, WindForce positions itself at the forefront of Sri Lanka's energy transition, as the island nation seeks to reduce its dependence on costly fossil fuel imports and move decisively towards greener power generation.

Why Battery Storage Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has faced persistent challenges with energy security and grid stability in recent years. Battery storage technology addresses several of these challenges by:

Storing excess electricity generated during peak renewable production periods

Releasing stored power during periods of high demand or low generation

Improving overall grid reliability and reducing the risk of outages

Supporting the country's broader renewable energy targets

WindForce's Growing Portfolio

WindForce has steadily expanded its footprint in Sri Lanka's energy landscape, with investments spanning wind and solar power generation. The addition of battery storage projects to its portfolio underscores the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive clean energy solutions in line with national and global sustainability goals.

The 28MW battery storage capacity secured through these winning bids is expected to contribute meaningfully to grid stabilisation efforts as Sri Lanka continues to integrate higher volumes of renewable energy into its national power system.

Industry observers regard the development as a positive signal for investor confidence in Sri Lanka's energy sector, which has been undergoing significant restructuring following the economic difficulties of recent years.