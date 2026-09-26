Sri Lanka's Northern and Arabian Sea Corridors Exposed as Major Drug Trafficking Gateways

Sri Lankan authorities have identified the Northern Sea and the Arabian Sea as two of the most heavily exploited maritime routes used by drug traffickers to smuggle narcotics into the island nation, raising serious concerns about the country's vulnerability to organised transnational crime.

Maritime Routes Under the Spotlight

Intelligence and law enforcement agencies have flagged these oceanic corridors as critical pathways through which large consignments of illegal drugs are being transported into Sri Lanka. The geographical positioning of the island makes it particularly susceptible to such smuggling networks, which operate with increasing sophistication across open waters.

The Northern Sea route, which connects Sri Lanka to southern India and beyond, as well as the Arabian Sea corridor linking the island to South Asian and Middle Eastern drug source regions, have both been identified as preferred channels for trafficking operations.

A Growing National Security Concern

The revelations underscore the scale of the challenge facing Sri Lankan naval and law enforcement units tasked with intercepting drug shipments at sea. Traffickers are known to exploit vast stretches of open ocean to evade detection, often using small vessels, fishing boats, and other low-profile craft to transport contraband.

Sri Lanka has in recent years recorded a number of significant drug busts at sea, with authorities seizing substantial quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and other controlled substances believed to be destined for both local consumption and onward transit to other countries.

Regional Cooperation Essential

Security analysts have long argued that effectively curbing maritime drug smuggling requires robust regional cooperation, particularly with neighbouring India and other nations bordering these sea routes. Intelligence sharing, joint naval patrols, and coordinated interdiction efforts are considered essential tools in disrupting trafficking networks that operate across multiple jurisdictions.

The Northern Sea route connects Sri Lanka to southern India and wider South Asian networks.

The Arabian Sea corridor links the island to Middle Eastern and South Asian drug source countries.

Traffickers frequently use fishing vessels and small craft to avoid detection by naval patrols.

Sri Lanka serves both as a destination and a transit point for illegal narcotics in the region.

As authorities continue to intensify maritime surveillance operations, the identification of these key smuggling routes signals a renewed push to dismantle the criminal networks exploiting Sri Lanka's extensive coastline and surrounding waters.