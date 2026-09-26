Sri Lanka Urged to Brace for Potential Flooding Risk During October and November

Authorities Issue Flood Preparedness Warning Ahead of Wet Season

Sri Lanka has been advised to make necessary preparations for the possibility of flooding during the months of October and November, as the island nation enters a period of heightened rainfall risk.

Officials have called on relevant institutions and the general public to remain vigilant and take proactive measures ahead of what could be a challenging wet season for many parts of the country.

Seasonal Flooding a Recurring Concern

Sri Lanka has historically been vulnerable to flooding and landslides during the inter-monsoon and northeast monsoon periods, which typically intensify towards the final quarter of the year. Low-lying areas, riverine communities, and densely populated urban zones are among those most at risk during such weather events.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of early preparedness, urging local government bodies, disaster management units, and emergency responders to review their contingency plans and ensure resources are in place well before conditions deteriorate.

Public Advised to Stay Alert

Residents living in flood-prone regions have been encouraged to monitor official weather updates regularly and heed any evacuation notices or warnings issued by authorities in a timely manner.

Stay informed through official weather and disaster management updates

Avoid constructing or occupying structures in high-risk flood zones

Ensure drainage systems around homes and communities are clear and functional

Keep emergency supplies and documents readily accessible

The Disaster Management Centre and the Department of Meteorology are expected to issue more detailed advisories as the season progresses. The public is urged to take the warnings seriously and cooperate fully with local authorities to minimise the risk to life and property.

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