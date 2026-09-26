Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to Head Sri Lanka's Delegation at 81st UN General Assembly

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, will lead the country's official delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to take place from 27 to 30 September 2026.

The high-level gathering, held annually at the UN headquarters in New York, brings together world leaders and senior government officials to address pressing global issues and chart the course of international cooperation.

Foreign Minister Herath is expected to deliver Sri Lanka's National Statement during the session, presenting the island nation's positions on key matters of global concern before the international community.

The UNGA's 81st Session represents a significant diplomatic platform for Sri Lanka, offering an opportunity for the government to engage with counterparts from across the world and reaffirm the country's commitment to multilateralism and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Minister Herath's participation underscores Sri Lanka's continued active engagement in international affairs at the highest diplomatic level, as the country navigates its ongoing economic recovery and seeks to strengthen bilateral and multilateral partnerships on the world stage.

Further details regarding the composition of the Sri Lanka delegation and the specific agenda items to be addressed are expected to be announced closer to the date of the session.

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