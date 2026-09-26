Budget 2025: Minister Signals Possible PAYE Tax Relief for Sri Lankan Workers

Government Hints at Income Tax Cuts in Upcoming Budget

Sri Lankan workers struggling under the current income tax burden may soon find some financial breathing room, as Minister Bimal Ratnayake has signalled that the government is considering providing further relief on Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax in the upcoming budget.

What Is PAYE Tax?

PAYE, or Pay-As-You-Earn, is a system through which income tax is deducted directly from an employee's salary before they receive their pay. In recent years, Sri Lanka significantly broadened the PAYE tax net as part of revenue-raising measures introduced during the country's economic crisis, placing a heavier burden on salaried workers across both the private and public sectors.

Minister's Statement Raises Hopes

Minister Ratnayake's comments have sparked considerable public interest, with many employed Sri Lankans hoping that any relief measure would translate into meaningful increases in their take-home pay. While the Minister stopped short of providing specific figures or thresholds, the indication alone has been enough to generate widespread discussion ahead of the budget announcement.

The government appears to be acknowledging the financial pressure that expanded PAYE taxation has placed on ordinary wage earners since the economic downturn.

Balancing Relief With Fiscal Responsibility

Any reduction in PAYE tax collections would need to be carefully balanced against Sri Lanka's ongoing fiscal consolidation commitments, particularly those tied to the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The government has been under obligation to maintain revenue targets as a condition of its bailout agreement, making any tax relief a delicate policy decision.

Sri Lanka has been working to broaden its tax base and increase revenue collection since the 2022 economic crisis.

PAYE tax reforms introduced in recent years significantly lowered the threshold at which workers become liable for income tax.

Critics have argued that the current PAYE structure disproportionately affects middle-income earners.

What Comes Next

All eyes will now be on the formal budget presentation for further details on what specific PAYE relief measures, if any, will be tabled. For millions of salaried Sri Lankans, the upcoming budget could mark a significant shift in how much of their monthly earnings they are ultimately able to keep.