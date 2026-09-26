Wildlife Officers Seize Ivory and Black Coral Jewellery in Pannegamuwa Raids

Sri Lanka's wildlife authorities have conducted a series of raids in the Pannegamuwa area, seizing multiple pieces of jewellery believed to have been crafted from ivory and black coral — both of which are protected materials under local and international wildlife conservation laws.

What Was Found

Officers from the Department of Wildlife Conservation recovered the items during the operations, which targeted traders suspected of dealing in products derived from endangered and protected species. The seized jewellery, made from materials including elephant ivory and black coral, is illegal to sell, purchase, or possess without proper authorisation.

Why These Materials Are Prohibited

Both ivory and black coral are subject to strict protections under Sri Lankan law as well as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, commonly known as CITES. Elephant ivory is linked directly to the poaching of elephants, while black coral — a slow-growing marine organism found in deep ocean waters — is considered a vulnerable species whose harvesting causes significant ecological damage.

Purchasing or possessing jewellery made from such materials, even unknowingly, can result in serious legal consequences for buyers and sellers alike.

A Warning to Consumers

Wildlife officials are urging the public to exercise caution when purchasing exotic jewellery, particularly items that appear to be made from animal bones, teeth, coral, or shells. Consumers are advised to seek proof of legality before buying such products and to report suspicious traders to the relevant authorities.

Ivory products are banned under Sri Lankan wildlife protection legislation

Black coral is a protected marine species and its trade is heavily restricted

Buyers found in possession of illegal wildlife products can face prosecution

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Department of Wildlife Conservation

The raids in Pannegamuwa form part of a broader national effort to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade, which conservationists warn continues to threaten Sri Lanka's rich biodiversity both on land and in its surrounding seas.