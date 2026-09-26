Nepal Clinch Group Top Spot as Rain Wipes Out Clash With Sri Lanka

Nepal have secured the top position in their group after their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain, leaving the Sri Lankan side to wait anxiously to confirm their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Match Called Off Without a Ball Bowled

The highly anticipated contest between Nepal and Sri Lanka could not get underway as persistent rainfall made play impossible, resulting in the match being officially declared a washout. With no result possible, both sides were awarded shared points, but the outcome proved more decisive for Nepal, who had already done enough in their earlier fixtures to claim pole position in the group standings.

Nepal Finish as Group Leaders

The washout confirmed Nepal's status as group toppers, a remarkable achievement that underlines the growing strength of cricket in the Himalayan nation. Finishing at the summit of the group gives Nepal a favourable path heading into the knockout rounds, and the result will be celebrated as a significant milestone for Nepali cricket.

Sri Lanka's Quarterfinal Fate Hangs in the Balance

For Sri Lanka, the abandoned match means they must wait for other results to determine whether they progress to the quarterfinals. While the island nation remains in contention, the uncertainty will be a source of frustration for both the squad and their passionate supporters back home.

Sri Lanka's campaign in the tournament has had its share of challenges, and the washout denied them the opportunity to go out on the field and seal their own destiny through performance. The team management and fans will now have their eyes firmly fixed on how other group results unfold.

What Comes Next

As the tournament moves into its quarterfinal stage, Nepal will carry the confidence of group winners into the knockout rounds, while Sri Lanka's involvement beyond the group stage remains subject to the final standings being confirmed. Sri Lankan supporters will be hoping that the numbers fall in their favour and that the national side gets another opportunity to press their case on the field.

The rain-hit conclusion to the group stage serves as a reminder of how unpredictable conditions can shape the course of a cricket tournament, leaving results — and ambitions — at the mercy of the weather.

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