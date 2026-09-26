Sri Lanka's Javelin Star Rumesh Tharanga Receives New Weapon of Choice from Sports Ministry in Japan

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has been handed a brand new javelin by the Sports Ministry, as the country rallies behind its athletics star ahead of his upcoming competitive event in Japan.

Ministry Steps Up Support for Promising Athlete

The timely intervention by the Sports Ministry underscores Sri Lanka's growing commitment to supporting its elite athletes on the world stage. The handover of the new javelin took place in Japan, where Tharanga is currently preparing to compete.

Javelin throwers rely heavily on the quality and specifications of their equipment, and providing Tharanga with a new implement at this stage signals the Ministry's determination to give the athlete every possible advantage heading into his event.

A Rising Star on the Global Stage

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has established himself as one of Sri Lanka's most exciting track and field prospects in recent years. His performances have consistently drawn attention from the regional and international athletics community, making him one of the country's most closely watched competitors.

The support extended by the Sports Ministry reflects a broader push to ensure that Sri Lankan athletes are not disadvantaged by logistical or equipment-related challenges when representing the nation abroad.

Sports fans across Sri Lanka will be keenly watching as Tharanga takes to the field in Japan, hopeful that the new javelin will help him deliver a standout performance and bring further glory to the island nation.

Related Video