Namal Rajapaksa Grilled Behind Bars Over Alleged Rs. 70 Million Krish Bribery Scandal

Former Sri Lankan Minister and son of ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa, has been questioned by investigators while in prison in connection with an alleged bribe amounting to Rs. 70 million linked to the controversial Krish deal, according to reports.

Interrogation Conducted Inside Prison

Authorities visited Namal Rajapaksa at his place of detention to conduct the questioning, marking a significant development in the ongoing probe into the alleged bribery case. The interrogation is understood to be part of a broader investigation into financial irregularities surrounding the Krish transaction.

The Krish Bribery Allegations

The case centres on allegations that a sum of Rs. 70 million was received as a bribe in connection with the Krish deal, a matter that has drawn considerable public and legal scrutiny in Sri Lanka. Investigators are working to establish the full extent of any involvement by those being questioned in relation to the transaction.

Rajapaksa Family Under Scrutiny

Namal Rajapaksa, who previously served as a Cabinet Minister and has remained a prominent figure within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, has been at the centre of several legal proceedings in recent years. His questioning over the Krish bribery allegations adds yet another layer to the legal challenges facing the once-powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty.

The development is being closely watched by political observers and the general public alike, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to pursue accountability and combat corruption at the highest levels of government and public life.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.