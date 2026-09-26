Sri Lanka Police Issue Stern Warning to Property Owners Who Rent Out Homes Without Proper Checks

Landlords Put on Notice Over Tenant Screening Failures

Sri Lanka Police have issued a serious warning to property owners across the country, cautioning them against renting out their homes and premises without conducting proper background checks on prospective tenants.

The警 warning comes amid growing concerns that rented properties are increasingly being used as hideouts or operational bases for criminal activity, including drug trafficking, robbery, and other offences that pose a direct threat to community safety.

What Police Are Demanding From Landlords

Authorities are urging all property owners to take greater responsibility when leasing their homes or rooms to individuals they may not personally know. Police have made clear that landlords cannot simply collect rent and remain indifferent to who is living on their premises.

Property owners must verify the identity of tenants using valid national identification documents before any rental agreement is finalised.

Landlords are required to inform the nearest police station or Grama Niladhari officer about new tenants moving into their properties.

Any suspicious behaviour or activity observed among tenants must be reported to police without delay.

Owners who knowingly or negligently allow criminal elements to occupy their properties could face legal consequences.

A Community Safety Issue

Police stressed that this is not merely a procedural formality but a matter of national importance. Unverified tenants occupying rented properties have, in numerous cases, been linked to serious crimes that have affected entire neighbourhoods and put innocent residents at risk.

Property owners have a social and legal responsibility to ensure that their premises are not being used to facilitate criminal activity. Ignorance will not be accepted as a defence.

Officers noted that existing laws provide mechanisms to hold landlords accountable if it is established that they failed to exercise due diligence in screening those they allowed to live on their property.

Police Encourage Cooperation With Local Authorities

As part of the broader effort to maintain public order, Sri Lanka Police are encouraging landlords to build closer relationships with their local police stations and community officers. Reporting new tenants upon arrival is described by authorities as a simple but highly effective step in preventing criminal networks from establishing a foothold in residential areas.

The public is reminded that cooperation with law enforcement is both a civic duty and a practical safeguard for property owners themselves, who risk reputational and legal damage should their premises become associated with unlawful activity.

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