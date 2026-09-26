Jaffna Marks 39th Death Anniversary of LTTE's Thileepan with Commemorative Service

A commemorative service was held in Nallur, Jaffna on Friday (26) to mark the 39th death anniversary of Rasaiah Parthipan, widely known by his alias Thileepan, a prominent figure in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Parthipan, who was both a student at the University of Jaffna and a committed member of the LTTE, began a hunger strike on 15th September, a protest that would ultimately claim his life and cement his place as a significant symbol within Tamil political memory.

The annual observance draws attendees from across the Jaffna peninsula who gather to pay their respects to Parthipan, whose act of self-sacrifice continues to resonate deeply among sections of the Tamil community in the north of Sri Lanka.

Thileepan remains a deeply revered and, in some quarters, a deeply contested figure in Sri Lanka's complex post-war landscape. For many Tamil civilians in the north, the anniversary serves as a moment of collective reflection on the decades-long ethnic conflict that shaped the region.

The commemoration in Nallur is among several events held annually in the Northern Province to remember individuals who died during the civil war, events that continue to draw both public participation and political attention from across the country.

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