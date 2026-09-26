Lawrence Steps Up as England Name Replacement for Injured Buttler Ahead of Deciding ODI in Sri Lanka

England have called up Dan Lawrence as a replacement for captain Jos Buttler, who has been ruled out of the third and deciding One Day International against Sri Lanka, leaving the tourists scrambling to shore up their batting lineup ahead of the crucial clash.

Buttler's Absence a Blow for England

The England wicketkeeper-batter's withdrawal is a significant setback for the touring side, with the series finely poised and everything to play for in the decider. Buttler, who has been nursing a fitness concern, was unable to recover in time to take his place in the squad, forcing team management to act swiftly and bring in cover.

Lawrence, a versatile right-handed batter who has featured across formats for England, has been drafted into the squad to fill the void left by his captain's absence. The Essex cricketer will be eager to make an impression should he be handed an opportunity in what promises to be a high-stakes contest on Sri Lankan soil.

Series Decider Looms Large

With the three-match ODI series level, both England and Sri Lanka will be acutely aware of what is at stake in the final game. For the host nation, a series victory on home soil would represent a significant achievement, while England will be determined to clinch the rubber despite the disruption caused by their captain's enforced absence.

Sri Lanka will take heart from the circumstances surrounding their opponents, knowing that a settled home side often holds the advantage in such pressure situations. The Lankan Lions have shown considerable quality throughout the series and will be keen to capitalise on any uncertainty within the England camp.

Lawrence Ready for the Challenge

Lawrence's inclusion hands him an opportunity to press his case for a more regular role in England's white-ball setup. The youngster has previously demonstrated his ability to adapt to varying conditions, and a strong performance in a series decider on Asian pitches would do his international prospects no harm whatsoever.

Fans across Sri Lanka and England alike can expect a compelling contest as both sides leave nothing on the field in pursuit of series honours.