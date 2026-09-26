Sri Lanka on Track to Complete IMF Programme by 2027, Says Minister Rathnayake

Sri Lanka is set to conclude its ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme by 2027, according to Minister Bimal Rathnayake, who confirmed that the government intends to see the four-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement through to its full completion.

Government Committed to IMF Roadmap

Minister Rathnayake's remarks signal a clear commitment from the current administration to honour the terms of the IMF agreement, which has served as a critical lifeline for Sri Lanka following the island nation's devastating economic crisis in 2022. The crisis, widely regarded as the worst in Sri Lanka's post-independence history, led to severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods, ultimately triggering a political upheaval that reshaped the country's leadership.

The Extended Fund Facility, secured with the IMF, laid out a structured path for economic stabilisation and recovery, with strict fiscal and reform benchmarks that Sri Lanka has been working to meet across successive review cycles.

What Exiting the Programme Means

Completing the IMF programme by 2027 would mark a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's economic rehabilitation. A successful exit would signal to international investors and creditors that the country has restored a sufficient level of fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability to stand on its own footing.

Analysts have previously noted that sustained compliance with IMF conditions is essential not only for continued disbursements under the programme but also for maintaining confidence among bilateral and multilateral lenders who are closely watching Sri Lanka's reform progress.

A Nation Still Navigating Recovery

While key economic indicators have shown improvement since the depths of the 2022 crisis — including stabilisation of the Sri Lankan rupee, a gradual rebuild of foreign reserves, and easing inflation — many ordinary Sri Lankans continue to feel the pressure of higher taxes and reduced subsidies introduced as part of the reform agenda.

The government faces the ongoing challenge of balancing IMF-mandated austerity measures with the need to provide relief to a population still grappling with elevated cost-of-living pressures.

Minister Rathnayake's statement is expected to provide some reassurance to financial markets and development partners that Colombo remains firmly on the agreed recovery trajectory as the country moves toward the 2027 programme conclusion.