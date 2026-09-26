Dehiwala Grenade Attack: Two More Suspects Taken Into Custody

Police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the grenade attack in Dehiwala, as authorities continue to widen their investigation into the incident.

Arrests Expand Investigation

The two newly apprehended suspects are alleged to have aided and abetted those directly responsible for carrying out the grenade attack. Their arrests signal that investigators are pursuing not only the perpetrators but also those who may have facilitated or supported the crime.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the suspects, but confirmed that they are being held for questioning as the probe intensifies.

Ongoing Police Operation

The Dehiwala grenade attack had already prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with initial arrests made in the immediate aftermath of the incident. The latest detentions indicate that police believe a wider network of individuals may have been involved in planning or executing the attack.

Residents in the Dehiwala area have expressed concern over the brazen nature of the attack, with many calling on authorities to ensure the safety of the community and bring all those responsible to justice.

Further arrests are not being ruled out as the investigation remains active. Police have urged anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist in the inquiry.

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