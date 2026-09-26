Re-Scrutinised Results for 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination Now Available

Students who applied for re-scrutiny of their 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination results can now access their updated outcomes, as the Department of Examinations has officially released the re-scrutinised results.

The re-scrutiny process allows candidates who were dissatisfied with their initial results to have their answer scripts reviewed again, offering a second opportunity for marks to be reassessed under close examination by designated officials.

The results, which relate to the 2025 (2026) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination sitting, are now accessible through the Department of Examinations' official online portal at doenets.lk, where students can log in using their index numbers to view any changes to their grades.

What Students Should Do Next

Visit the Department of Examinations' official website at doenets.lk

Enter your examination index number to retrieve your re-scrutinised results

Note any changes in grades that may affect your academic pathway or further studies

Students are advised to check their results promptly and take note of any grade revisions, as these may have implications for admission to Advanced Level streams, vocational training programmes, or other further education opportunities.

The Department of Examinations has not indicated any issues with the release process, and results are expected to be accessible to all eligible candidates without delay.

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