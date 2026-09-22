Families Can Install Extra Seat Belts Under New Law, Transport Minister Clarifies

Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake has clarified in Parliament that families are permitted to install additional seat belts in their vehicles under the newly enforced seat belt regulations, offering reassurance to motorists concerned about compliance with the updated law.

Minister Addresses Parliamentary Concerns

Addressing lawmakers during a parliamentary session, Minister Rathnayake explained that the new seat belt legislation does not restrict vehicle owners from fitting extra seat belts beyond those originally installed by manufacturers. This provision is particularly relevant for families who frequently travel with multiple passengers and require additional safety restraints to meet the legal requirements.

What the New Rule Means for Motorists

The clarification is expected to bring relief to many Sri Lankan families who were uncertain about how to comply with the stricter enforcement of seat belt usage across the country. Under the new framework, vehicle owners who wish to accommodate more passengers safely can do so by having supplementary seat belts professionally installed.

Families may install additional seat belts in their private vehicles

The new seat belt law is now being actively enforced across Sri Lanka

All passengers are required to be properly restrained while travelling

A Push for Road Safety

The government's push to enforce seat belt regulations is part of a broader effort to reduce road accident fatalities and injuries on Sri Lankan roads, which have long been a public safety concern. Authorities have urged all motorists to ensure every passenger in their vehicle is securely buckled before setting off.

Minister Rathnayake's statement in Parliament is seen as an important step in helping the public better understand their rights and responsibilities under the updated transport laws.