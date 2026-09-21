Supreme Court Set to Deliver Landmark Determination on 22nd Amendment

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court is expected to announce its highly anticipated determination on the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution tomorrow, in a ruling that could have significant implications for the country's political landscape.

The determination has drawn widespread attention from legal experts, political parties, and the general public alike, as the amendment touches on key governance structures within the Sri Lankan state.

A Closely Watched Legal Proceeding

The Supreme Court's ruling will be a defining moment in the ongoing debate surrounding constitutional reform in Sri Lanka. Legal analysts have been closely monitoring the proceedings, noting that the court's determination could shape the future direction of executive power and parliamentary oversight in the country.

Constitutional amendments in Sri Lanka require careful judicial scrutiny to ensure compliance with the existing framework of the nation's supreme law. The Supreme Court plays a critical role in assessing whether proposed changes require a simple parliamentary majority or a more demanding two-thirds majority — and in some cases, a public referendum.

What Comes Next

Once the determination is formally announced, Parliament will be better positioned to proceed with the legislative steps required to advance or revise the amendment. Political stakeholders from across the spectrum are expected to respond swiftly to the court's findings.

The announcement is scheduled for tomorrow, and Lanka Newspapers will bring readers full coverage of the Supreme Court's determination as details become available.

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