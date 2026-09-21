Major Landslide Blocks Hatton-Bogawantalawa Road, Stranding Travellers in Sri Lanka's Hill Country

A powerful landslide has severed the key road connecting Hatton and Bogawantalawa, causing significant disruption to travel across Sri Lanka's scenic Hill Country region and leaving commuters and travellers stranded along the affected route.

Route Completely Cut Off

The landslide, described as particularly severe, has rendered the Hatton-Bogawantalawa road impassable, forcing motorists, public transport operators and residents to seek alternative routes through already congested hill roads. The closure has had an immediate and widespread impact on daily movement in the region.

Hill Country Travel Severely Disrupted

The affected corridor is a vital artery for communities in the central highlands, serving plantation workers, school children, traders and tourists who rely on it for their day-to-day journeys. With the road now blocked, authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution and plan travel carefully before venturing into the Hill Country.

The Hatton-Bogawantalawa route has been completely blocked by debris

Commuters and transport services face major delays and diversions

Residents in surrounding areas are advised to avoid non-essential travel

Clearance operations are expected to be challenging given the scale of the landslide

Authorities Issue Travel Warning

Officials have issued a formal travel alert urging motorists and travellers to stay updated on road conditions before departing. Relevant authorities are working to assess the extent of the damage and mobilise clearing teams, though no confirmed timeline for reopening the route has been announced at this stage.

Travellers heading to or from the Hill Country are strongly advised to check road conditions in advance and consider postponing non-essential journeys until the route is declared safe and accessible.

A Recurring Threat During Wet Season

Landslides are a recurring hazard in Sri Lanka's central highlands, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. The mountainous terrain and steep gradients that make the region one of the island's most breathtaking destinations also render it highly vulnerable to soil erosion and sudden land movements. Residents and authorities alike have long called for greater investment in early warning systems and slope stabilisation measures to reduce the risk to lives and infrastructure.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow all guidance issued by the National Building Research Organisation and the Disaster Management Centre as the situation develops.

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