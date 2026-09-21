El Niño Drought Crisis Leaves Over 169,000 Sri Lankans Without Adequate Water

The ongoing El Niño weather phenomenon has plunged more than 169,000 Sri Lankans into hardship, with the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) confirming that the dry spell is now affecting communities across multiple districts island-wide.

Widespread Impact Across Ten Districts

According to the DMC, a total of 169,071 individuals from 51,959 families have been affected by the drought conditions brought on by the El Niño weather pattern. The crisis spans 39 Divisional Secretariat Divisions across 10 districts, underlining the broad geographical reach of the weather event.

Authorities have acknowledged the severity of the situation and confirmed that steps are actively being taken to ensure affected populations have access to safe drinking water.

Relief Measures Underway

The DMC indicated that emergency response mechanisms have been activated to address the growing needs of drought-affected communities. Providing potable water to families in the hardest-hit divisions remains a top priority for disaster management officials.

El Niño, a climatic phenomenon characterised by the warming of Pacific Ocean surface temperatures, typically brings reduced rainfall and prolonged dry conditions to South Asian nations, including Sri Lanka. The current episode has intensified pressure on water sources and agricultural livelihoods across the island.

Residents in affected areas are urged to use water resources conservatively while authorities continue to coordinate relief distribution efforts on the ground.