Don't Rush Sooryavanshi, Warns Jayasuriya — But Backs Young Star as India's Future

Sri Lankan batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya has offered a measured word of caution to Indian cricket administrators and fans alike, urging them not to fast-track teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite the youngster's immense promise at the international level.

A Star in the Making

Sooryavanshi has captured the imagination of cricket followers across the subcontinent with his explosive batting displays, drawing inevitable comparisons to some of the game's great attacking openers. However, Jayasuriya — himself one of the most destructive opening batsmen in cricket history — believes patience is essential when nurturing such rare talent.

The former Sri Lanka captain acknowledged that Sooryavanshi has the potential to become a cornerstone of Indian cricket for years to come, but stressed that the pressures of elite international cricket can weigh heavily on a young player if he is pushed too hard, too soon.

Jayasuriya Speaks From Experience

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can certainly be India's future, but you must not rush him. Give him time to develop and find his feet at the highest level.

Jayasuriya's comments carry significant weight given his own experience as a young player who eventually went on to revolutionise opening batting in limited-overs cricket. He knows better than most what it takes to transition from a promising youngster to a match-winning international performer.

A Balancing Act for Team India

Indian selectors face a familiar dilemma — how to manage an exceptionally gifted young cricketer without exposing him to excessive scrutiny and expectation before he is ready to handle it consistently. The cricketing world has seen several prodigies struggle under the weight of premature hype.

Jayasuriya's advice echoes a sentiment shared by many experienced cricket minds: that the long-term development of a player should always take precedence over short-term excitement. Structured exposure, strong mentorship, and a carefully managed workload could be the keys to unlocking Sooryavanshi's full potential.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, Jayasuriya's intervention in the conversation is a reminder of the island nation's deep connection to the broader cricketing landscape of the region — and of the enduring respect the legendary left-hander commands across South Asian cricket.

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